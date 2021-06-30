EU Not Liable To Shareholders Over Italian Bank Collapse

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 7:26 PM BST) -- The European Commission can't be blamed for blocking the bailout of an Italian bank during the global recession when it warned the country's deposit protection provider against violating state aid rules, a European court ruled Wednesday. Creditors and shareholders in Banca delle Marche can't sue the European Commission for damages over its decision to approve a formal insolvency plan for the small Italian lender under state aid rules in 2015, the European Union's General Court ruled. The regional Italian bank, which lends to small businesses and retail clients, was one of four small banks rescued by Italy's largest banks in 2015 as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS