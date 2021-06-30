Ropes Assists As Vistria Nabs $2.7B For 4th PE Fund

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The Vistria Group, guided by Ropes & Gray, has wrapped up its fourth flagship private equity fund after raking in $2.68 billion from limited partners, with plans to target middle-market investments in North American companies in the health care, education and financial services industries. The fund from the Chicago-based outfit, called Vistria Fund IV LP, was significantly oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap after eclipsing the original target of $1.5 billion, according to a statement. Vistria's principals and operating partners contributed $180 million to the fund. "When we founded Vistria more than eight years ago, we thought there was an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS