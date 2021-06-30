Turkish Mobile Gaming Co. Hits $1B Valuation In Series B

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Turkish mobile gaming company Dream Games said Wednesday it's now valued at $1 billion for its Series B round, which comes three months after the launch of its debut game that already has more than 6 million monthly active users. Istanbul-based Dream Games said in a statement the $155 million Series B financing was the largest such round in the country and included investors such as Index Ventures, Makers Fund and Balderton Capital. The company launched its puzzle game Royal Match in March, which it said has already become a top-20 grossing game in the U.S., United Kingdom and Germany....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS