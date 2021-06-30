Landmark Decision Recognizes Native Hawaiian Water Rights

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Hawaii's Commission on Water Resources Management said it has made its most historic decision ever in applying state code to water use and protection of Native Hawaiian rights over rivers and streams in the Nā Wai ʻEhā region, which encompasses Maui's "Four Great Waters." The commission under Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources said in its Monday order that the comprehensive application of the state water code to Nā Wai ʻEhā is a hard-won decision that reflects two decades of legal proceedings. The lengthy decision and order for the first time recognizes Native Hawaiians' ability to exercise their traditional rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS