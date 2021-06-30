Pension Fund Sues BioPharma Board Over COVID Vax Fiasco

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois pension fund slapped top directors at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with a derivative suit claiming board members made a mint selling stock before their lax oversight led to the contamination of over 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Lincolnshire Police Pension filed suit in Maryland federal court Tuesday, alleging Emergent's leaders breached their fiduciary duty by letting the facility operate without adequate quality controls and insufficiently trained staff, costing hundreds of millions of dollars after the J&J contamination came to light, the suit said. AstraZeneca and J&J chose Emergent to make their vaccines, at deals that each were...

