Ride-Hailing Co. Didi's Upsized $4.4B Offering Leads 11 IPOs

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, represented by Skadden and underwriters counsel Simpson Thacher, went public Wednesday after completing an upsized $4.4 billion initial public offering, leading a stampede of 11 companies to go public in a red-hot market for new issuances. Beijing-based Didi Global Inc. sold 316.8 million shares at $14 each, marking the high end of its forecasted range of $13 to $14. Didi had originally planned to offer 288 million shares but raised the final count by 10%, selling an additional 28.8 million shares. Companies sometimes up their offering sizes if they find investor demand was stronger than anticipated. Shares...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS