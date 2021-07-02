Construction Co. Sues Developer For £2M Over London Hotel

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 4:57 PM BST) -- A construction company has hit back against a property developer with a £2.2 million ($3 million) counterclaim over a deal to refurbish a central London hotel that went awry, arguing that it doesn't owe the developer £7.2 million over the project. Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd., formerly known as Interserve Construction Ltd., told the High Court in a June 23 defense that it does not owe developer Hapimag Management (UK) Ltd. the £7.2 million it is trying to claim after a deal to spruce up a Grade II-listed hotel in Lancaster Gate went south. The construction company also filed a counterclaim for...

