Fed. Circ. Says Modified Gate Arm Doesn't Violate Patent Deal

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed a ruling that a Florida company's redesigned gate arm product used in entry-restricted parking lots doesn't infringe a rival manufacturer's patents in a way that violates a settlement deal between the companies. In a 12-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that a Florida federal judge did not err in adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation to reject GateArm Technologies Inc.'s argument that Access Masters LLC was in contempt of an 2016 deal between the companies that included a consent decree not to make products that infringed two of GateArm's patents. GateArm argued on appeal that the...

