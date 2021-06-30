Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cookie Co. Asks High Court To Dip Into Trade Dress Law

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The company behind Pocky cookie sticks is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that its snacks are ineligible for trade dress protection, warning that it could imperil the rights to Milano cookies and Makers Mark whiskey.

In a petition for certiorari made public Tuesday, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd. urged the justices to reverse the October ruling by the Third Circuit, which said the design of the cookie sticks was too "functional" to be locked up under federal trademark law.

Glico argued that the lower court ruling sharply departed from previous precedent on such "functionality," lowering the bar by...

