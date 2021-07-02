Game Developer Hits Ex-Attys With Negligence Claim

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 7:17 PM BST) -- A British computer game developer has sued his former lawyers in connection with a tax avoidance scheme, alleging they targeted the wrong tax advisers in a failed attempt to reclaim his money. In a June 15 claim filed with the High Court in London, Ian Hetherington accused Lawrence Graham LLP — now Gowling WLG — of failing to properly advise him on a negligence claim over a failed offshore tax scheme. Hetherington, the co-founder of a renowned computer game design studio bought by Sony, instructed Lawrence Graham to advise him on a claim against Bristows LLP, which had been hired to...

