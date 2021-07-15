Axis Fights Royal & Sun's £6M Cladding Coverage Suit

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 4:45 PM BST) -- Insurer Axis has fought back against a £6 million ($8.3 million) lawsuit from Royal & Sun Alliance, saying that it is not liable to indemnify RSA for money it paid to building owners when chunks of cladding fell off a tower block. Axis Specialty Europe SE told the High Court in a June 29 defense, which has just been made public, that it should not have to cover RSA for £6 million in damages it handed to G&J Seddon Ltd., the construction company responsible for a tower block in greater Manchester. Seddon and RSA are both suing Axis to recover the money....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS