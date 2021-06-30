JPMorgan Escapes Revived Suit Over $3.7B Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge tossed a suit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other financial institutions of failing to curtail Thomas Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme, finding Wednesday that the complainants lacked standing to bring the allegations and had failed to state an actionable claim. U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank dismissed with prejudice the latest version of the suit by Ritchie Special Credit Investments Ltd. and two related entities against JPMorgan, JPMorgan Europe Ltd. and advisory firm Richter Consulting Inc. The Eighth Circuit had partially revived the case in June 2020. Several of the allegations are derivative claims, and trustees from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS