Thermo Fisher's Bad Faith Claim Split From AIG Pollution Row

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Thermo Fisher's claim that AIG wrongly stiffed it on coverage of a New Jersey pollution cleanup project will have to wait until after a court determines if it was entitled to coverage, according to a federal magistrate judge's ruling. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s counterclaim for bad faith would be severed from AIG's lawsuit seeking to avoid covering a $19.5 million groundwater cleanup at Thermo Fisher's Fair Lawn, New Jersey, facility, since the argument that AIG denied the claim in bad faith could be rendered moot if the court finds AIG didn't owe coverage at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS