NJ Gov. Taps Outgoing AG's Top Assistant To Lead Office

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that Andrew Bruck will serve as the state's acting attorney general to replace AG Gurbir S. Grewal, who is leaving to become enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bruck is currently the state's first assistant attorney general and has been with the office since January 2018. He will be the first member of the LGBTQ community to be attorney general of New Jersey, the governor's office said. "I am pleased to announce that Andrew Bruck will step in to serve as acting attorney general and continue the office's mission of fighting...

