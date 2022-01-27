Judge Jackson Back In Spotlight As High Court Potential

By Andrew Kragie (January 27, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- The upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court quickly threw the spotlight back on D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former clerk for Justice Breyer whose stature as a likely successor to the retiring justice was suddenly raised Wednesday. A 51-year-old D.C. native and former public defender, Judge Jackson has the kind of professional and personal bona fides that will appeal to many on the left — and to a White House administration desperate for a win. If nominated, she would also fulfill a pledge made by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden to put a Black woman on the high court,...

