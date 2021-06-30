Pot Software Co. Says Contract Suit Counterclaims Too Thin

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor hired to help cannabis technology company MJ Freeway manage seed-to-sale tracking for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program asked a federal judge Wednesday to toss MJ Freeway's counterclaims as the pair battle over the deal, calling the counterclaims too thin to move forward. TreCom Systems Group Inc. asked U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno to dismiss MJ Freeway's counterclaims accusing TreCom of breach of contract, charging illegal interest under Pennsylvania's usury law and defamation. The claims are too light on specifics about how MJ Freeway was allegedly harmed, especially since it hasn't paid any of the money TreCom has been trying to...

