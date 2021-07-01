Barnes & Thornburg Adds Employment, Entertainment Attys

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has strengthened its Atlanta office, adding a former Taylor English Duma LLP lawyer to its labor and employment practice and a former Greenberg Traurig LLP entertainment attorney to its entertainment, media and sports practice. The BigLaw firm announced the hiring of Raanon Gal and Andrew Velcoff this week. Gal brings 15 years of experience in labor and employment law, representing employers and managers in disputes, while Velcoff counsels film and television production facilities in Georgia, New Jersey and New York. Gal has represented clients against claims involving employment discrimination, medical leave and wage and hour issues. He...

