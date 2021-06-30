Housekeeping Co. Inks $16.8M Deal For Accounting Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of thousands of Healthcare Services Group Inc. investors asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday to preliminarily approve a $16.8 million settlement resolving claims the housekeeping company lied about its quarterly earnings. Under the terms of the proposed deal, settlement class members would receive a portion of the fund that corresponds with when they purchased, acquired or sold their Healthcare Services Group stock. Class counsel said they intend to request up to 25%, or about $4.2 million, of the fund to cover attorney fees. They also praised the settlement, acknowledging the rigorous road of litigation ahead. "Barring a settlement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS