Judges Can Undo Removal Orders For Late Arrivals, BIA Says

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals revived a Guatemalan mother and son's asylum case Wednesday in a precedential ruling affirming that immigration judges may revoke removal orders triggered by migrants' failure to appear under certain circumstances. The mother in the case arrived 30 minutes late to a hearing at the Cleveland Immigration Court on March 6, 2019, resulting in an in absentia removal order. After the immigration judge refused to reconsider, the BIA reopened her case after she presented affidavits and media reports attesting to extensive traffic problems caused by bad weather that prevented her from getting to the hearing on time....

