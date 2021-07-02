Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Law360 Guide To Federal Benefits Policy In 2021

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 12:19 PM EDT) -- New federal policies on retirement plans' cybersecurity and socially conscious investing practices have rocked the employee benefits world so far in 2021, and attorneys say they're keeping an eye on the potential impact of what's to come: a new fiduciary rule and the SECURE Act 2.0.

Here, Law360 offers a guide for benefits policy wonks on what's happened so far this year and what may be coming down the pike.

Cybersecurity Guidance

The U.S. Department of Labor's benefits division in April released its first-ever guidance on how employee benefit plans should mitigate cybersecurity risks.

The guidance arrived five years after Employee Benefits...

