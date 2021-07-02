The Law360 Guide To Federal Benefits Policy In 2021

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 12:19 PM EDT) -- New federal policies on retirement plans' cybersecurity and socially conscious investing practices have rocked the employee benefits world so far in 2021, and attorneys say they're keeping an eye on the potential impact of what's to come: a new fiduciary rule and the SECURE Act 2.0. Here, Law360 offers a guide for benefits policy wonks on what's happened so far this year and what may be coming down the pike. Cybersecurity Guidance The U.S. Department of Labor's benefits division in April released its first-ever guidance on how employee benefit plans should mitigate cybersecurity risks. The guidance arrived five years after Employee Benefits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS