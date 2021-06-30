What Justice Thomas' Stance Could Mean For Pot Law

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- While U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' statement this week that the federal-state divide on marijuana policy is untenable does not have the force of law, it is already making waves among litigators and lobbyists in the cannabis space. It didn't take long for lawyers to try to inject Justice Thomas' blistering dissent into the annals of cannabis case law. On Wednesday, just two days after Justice Thomas issued his assessment of the federal government's uneven approach to marijuana, a Florida plant nursery suing to get a medical cannabis license urged the Eleventh Circuit to heed the conservative justice's words....

