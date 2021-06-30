Philly Hospital Says Owner Retaliated After Ch. 11 Complaint

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The former owner of two Philadelphia hospitals told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the controlling interest holder of the debtor took control of the enterprise this week in retaliation for the debtor filing an adversary suit against him and related entities. During a virtual hearing, Center City Healthcare attorney Mark Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP said Joel Freedman, the ultimate owner of the debtors, filed a sealed motion early Wednesday seeking appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee in the bankruptcy case in apparent retaliation for the debtor's suits against him and the lending institution that owns the...

