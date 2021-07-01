Creditor Can Argue Unjust Enrichment Claim In Coal Co. Fight

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt coal company creditor and lawyer whose alleged missteps led to denial of a court-approved right to buy equity in the company's Chapter 11 successor will get a chance to argue unjust enrichment in Delaware Chancery Court, while having four other claims dismissed. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's ruling on Wednesday saved investor and bankruptcy lawyer Joshua J. Angel's proposed class complaint from a complete rout in a lawsuit naming Warrior Met Coal Inc. and seven first-lien-debt holders of Walter Energy Inc. Walter reorganized and morphed into Warrior Met in 2017 after filing for protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS