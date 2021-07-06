Boston Taps Nixon Peabody To Defend Suit By Fired Top Cop

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Boston has shaken up its legal team by hiring attorneys from Nixon Peabody LLP to defend against claims that acting Mayor Kim Janey illegally rushed to judgment by firing the police commissioner over domestic violence allegations, according to court filings in the defamation and civil rights suit. The city tapped three Nixon Peabody litigation attorneys, including a former federal prosecutor, to help fight Dennis White's claims. Janey fired White in June following an investigation into the allegations from 1993 and 1999. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian T. Kelly, Nixon Peabody's co-managing partner Kathleen Ceglarski Burns and litigation associate Lauren Maynard filed appearances...

