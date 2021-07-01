Senate Dems Ask DC Circ. To Revive 'Dark Money' Challenge

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A half-dozen Democratic senators are urging the full D.C. Circuit to review a panel decision upholding the Federal Election Commission's dismissal of an ethics group's complaint alleging "dark money" violations of campaign finance law. Led by U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who has stood out on Capitol Hill for his biting criticism of undisclosed funding sources of tax-exempt groups, the lawmakers filed an amicus brief Wednesday saying the entire appeals court should consider whether the FEC abused its discretion by nixing the case. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington had filed the FEC complaint against New Models, a tax-exempt organization...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS