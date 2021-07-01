IRS Extension Is Partial Relief For Renewable Energy Projects

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service's June 29 Notice 2021-41 has provided certain relief under the start-of-construction rules for wind and solar projects. Projects that started construction from 2016 to 2019 now have six years to be completed and retain their start-of-construction vintage, while projects that started construction in 2020 continue to have five years to be completed. The completion deadline issue dates back to 2013. In the original start-of-construction guidance, provided in Notice 2013-29, once a taxpayer started construction it was obligated to pursue the process continuously until completion of the project. Taxpayers complained that the continuous standard was too subjective, and...

