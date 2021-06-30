Okla. Judge Won't Certify Midcase Appeal In Opioid Bellwether

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge refused Wednesday to let major drug distributors and pharmacy chains immediately appeal his rulings in the Cherokee Nation's bellwether opioid suit pertaining to their duties under the Controlled Substances Act, holding that a midcase interlocutory appeal is likely to delay the litigation. U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White denied bids by pharmacy companies Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc. and CVS Pharmacy Inc. and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. for an interlocutory appeal of the court's March denial of their motions to dismiss. "Upon a review of the motions and the record, the...

