Arizona Suit Over Biden Immigration Policy Thrown Out

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has thrown out a challenge by the state and Montana to the Biden administration's immigration policy, ruling that they can't block a February guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on deportations from going into effect. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton dismissed the suit without prejudice, saying that while the states have standing to sue over the policy, the court cannot review the guidance as it is an agency action committed to its discretion by law. Though the states had argued that the policy amounted to ICE "abdicating" its responsibility to...

