Attys Want $3.9M After 3M Mich. Water Deal

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a proposed class of Michiganders who claim 3M's toxic "forever chemicals" contaminated their water supply asked a federal judge to approve $3.9 million in fees after securing a $11.9 million settlement deal with 3M and Georgia-Pacific in spring. Steven D. Liddle and Nicholas A. Coulson of Liddle & Dubin PC said the fee request amounts to just under a third of the settlement, consistent with Sixth Circuit precedent. There are numerous other suits over the chemicals perfluoroalkyls and polyfluoroalkyls, known as PFAS chemicals, and this is the first case to reach a settlement that the attorneys say they are...

