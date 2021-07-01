Insurer Seeks Discharge From Texas Hurricane Flooding Suits

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An insurer says it shouldn't have to defend a Texas sand mine in three lawsuits because it doesn't provide coverage for pollution such as the sediment the mine is accused of discharging into nearby rivers that flooded during Hurricane Harvey. In its federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Texas, Atain Specialty Insurance Co. said it doesn't have a duty to defend or indemnify Triple PG Sand, one of many companies facing lawsuits from Houston-area property owners. The plaintiffs claim materials discharged by the companies reduced the capacity of Houston waterways to the point that they couldn't handle the downpour Hurricane Harvey unleashed...

