Iowa Federal Judge Apologizes For Criticizing Trump Pardons

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge has apologized for remarks he made last year knocking former President Donald Trump for pardoning several Republicans, writing in a letter that he regrets the "embarrassment they have caused to my court and the judiciary in general." U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press in December. The AP quoted him as saying, "It's not surprising a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals." He also reportedly added, "But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey." In a letter...

