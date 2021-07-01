SFO Gets OK On Wood Group Unit DPA Over Bribery Claims

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 7:38 PM BST) -- A London judge signed off Thursday on a deferred prosecution agreement the Serious Fraud Office reached with a subsidiary of Scottish engineering conglomerate John Wood Group PLC related to bribery and corruption allegations. A London court has signed off on a deferred prosecution agreement between the SFO and John Wood Group over the misconduct of a company the Scottish engineering conglomerate acquired in 2017. (Getty Images) The misconduct is connected to Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd., an engineering and project management company that the Wood Group acquired in 2017 for $2.96 billion. The matter was heard by Court of Appeal Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS