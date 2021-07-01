UK Court Says Ocado Can't Block Evidence In US IP Fight

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 7:03 PM BST) -- An English appellate court refused on Thursday to let Ocado prevent information related to settlement discussions in patent infringement litigation from being disclosed in a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation, rejecting the online grocer's appeal for an injunction. Master of the Rolls Geoffrey Vos, who leads the Court of Appeal, announced the decision at the conclusion of Thursday's hearing since Ocado said rival AutoStore Technology AS planned to use the material in the ITC proceedings as soon as July 7. The judge called it a "difficult" matter and said the quick decision to dismiss Ocado's appeal came with some "hesitation," but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS