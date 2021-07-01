Quinn Emanuel Nabs Brown Rudnick Litigation Partner

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 4:15 PM BST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has snagged a partner specializing in collective actions in the financial sector from Brown Rudnick LLP to join its London office, the firm said on Thursday. Ravi Nayer will join Quinn Emanuel in August to boost its litigation offering, the firm said. Nayer, who joined Brown Rudnick in early 2020, has represented some of the U.K.'s biggest pension funds, asset managers and insurers in collective actions. He counsels clients on regulatory enforcement, securities class actions, bondholder disputes and fiduciary duties, Quinn Emanuel said. "I have admired Quinn Emanuel from afar for some years," Nayer said...

