War Interrupted Fraud Probe of Western Banks, Libya Says

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 5:00 PM BST) -- Libya's civil war brought the country's sovereign wealth fund to a halt, making it impossible to probe suspicions that its investments with Credit Suisse and other major banks had been secured via bribes, the investment body argued at trial on Thursday. A judge has ruled that a former director at Credit Suisse can add £20 million ($27 million) to damages he is seeking after he was imprisoned in Romania on espionage charges. (iStock) Roger Masefield QC, counsel for the Libyan Investment Authority, defended his client's decision to sue Credit Suisse in 2019 for allegedly bribing a businessman to lean on senior employees...

