Travelers Loses Bid To Block Document Access In PIP Suit

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 5:34 PM BST) -- A London appeals court rejected an attempt on Thursday by Travelers Insurance to prevent a law firm accusing the company's former attorneys of negligence from getting access to documents that arise from long-running litigation over defective breast implants. The Court of Appeal ruled that files created by the U.S insurance company's former lawyers at BLM are not subject to privilege. Judges said the files could be handed over to Hugh James Involegal LLP and its sister company Hugh James, which is now suing BLM for negligence for failing to disclose that a cosmetic surgery center tied up in the scandal was not...

