Spain Can't Add VAT To Artist Agent's Service Fees, ECJ Rules

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Spanish performing artist's agent failed to report value-added taxes when he sold services to clients, but the country's tax authorities must assume those levies were included in those transactions, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday. The self-employed agent, dubbed CB in court documents, failed to include VAT in transactions or keep records of those amounts between him and his clients, according to the ECJ's judgment. The Spanish tax authorities still can impose fraud-related penalties for CB's conduct, but it cannot add VAT levies to the transactions between him and clients for his services under the country's law, the ECJ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS