McGuireWoods Lures Restructuring Partner From Thompson

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has hired a longtime Thompson & Knight LLP restructuring partner in Houston, the firm announced Thursday. Demetra Liggins worked at Thompson & Knight for over 13 years and before that was an associate at Winstead PC for over six years. Liggins' practice centers on both in-court and out-of-court restructuring. Her client base ranges from oil and gas companies to health care systems, according to McGuireWoods. Deals remained steady throughout the pandemic, Liggins said, with several firms, McGuireWoods included, adding bulk to their bankruptcy and restructuring practice groups. The Southern District of Texas has been "busier than I've ever seen"...

