Articulate Valued At $3.8B After Paul Weiss-Led Series A

Law360, Atlanta (July 1, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Workplace training business Articulate said Thursday it's valued at $3.75 billion following its Series A funding round from a Paul Weiss-led investor consortium including General Atlantic, Blackstone Growth and Iconiq Growth. New York-based Articulate Global LLC said in a joint statement proceeds from the $1.5 billion round will be used to continue growing and expanding around the world. "With these growth equity partners at our side, Articulate is well positioned to be the one-stop shop for organizations transitioning from instructor-led training to the online training that is so critical in the new world of work," Articulate founder and CEO Adam Schwartz...

