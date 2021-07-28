Blank Rome Slammed Over Platinum Arbitration Confusion

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge lashed out at Blank Rome LLP during a hearing on Wednesday for the confusion created after it incorporated an arbitration clause into an unsigned addendum to its engagement letter with defunct billion-dollar hedge fund Platinum Partners. Judge Ramy Djerassi, who is weighing whether a malpractice case Platinum Partners is hoping to bring against the firm should be sent to arbitration, said that Blank Rome could have avoided dispute over the provision entirely if it had incorporated it into the main body of its engagement letter with the hedge fund instead of including it in an addendum that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS