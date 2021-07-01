Ore. Court Grants Yakama Citizen New Hunting Trial

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Court of Appeals ordered a new trial for a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation over the killing of a deer on private property, because the lower court improperly denied him an opportunity to argue treaty-protected rights. The Wasco County Circuit Court had convicted Wilson Begay for violating an Oregon state law that prohibits hunting wildlife, and it suspended his hunting license for three years, while charging him in 2017 with the most serious misdemeanor level, Class A. The Oregon Court of Appeals' opinion on Wednesday, written by Judge Douglas L. Tookey, reversed and...

