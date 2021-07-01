DOJ Says OK To Slimmed-Down Auto Parts Supplier Deal

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is giving its blessing to Brazilian auto parts supplier Tupy's plans to scoop up an Italian company owned by the parent of Fiat and Chrysler that makes iron for the auto industry after the companies agreed to pare down the deal so as not to affect U.S. markets. Tupy will only pick up iron and casting maker Teksid's operations in Brazil and Portugal — its Mexico facilities, which supply companies in the United States, won't be part of the deal with Stellantis NV, the agency said Thursday. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers called the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS