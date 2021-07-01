Teen Soccer Star Inks Contract After Antitrust Victory

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The 15-year-old female soccer prodigy who successfully challenged pro age restrictions under federal antitrust law signed a deal with a National Women's Soccer League club Wednesday, but the league says it's not dropping an appeal of the court order that cleared the way for the contract. Olivia Moultrie inked a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns, less than two weeks after U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut extended a preliminary injunction that blocked the league from enforcing age restrictions pending trial and compelled it to approve a contract with one of the teams seeking to recruit her. The league gave notice last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS