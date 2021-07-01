Wells Fargo Sues Hertz Over Ch. 11 Early Note Payoff Charge

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA sued Hertz Global on Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying the reorganized debtor's confirmed Chapter 11 plan requires the company to pay $272 million in early payoff premiums on notes the bank administers because the plan is supposed to leave the lenders unimpaired. In the suit, Wells Fargo said the noteholders are also owed the contract rate of interest that accrued during the 13-month pendency of Hertz's bankruptcy case and that Hertz has sufficient money to make the $128 million interest payments because it is distributing $240 million to equity holders, who are junior to the noteholders...

