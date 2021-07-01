Fed. Circ. Partly Reverses PTAB Ruling On Phone Jack Patent

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday partly overturned a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Pulse Electronics Inc.'s proposed amended claims to a phone jack patent contained ambiguous language that requires "much speculation" that rendered them invalid. In a 12-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said that the PTAB erred in finding certain substitute claims in Pulse's patent invalid as indefinite. The board had found that because the patent specification did not define the claim term "desired effect," the term would face "much speculation" and be open to interpretation, making them indefinite. But the panel disagreed, finding that the phrase actually...

