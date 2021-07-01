Watchdog Bashes Bar Regulator For Axing Funding

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 5:26 PM BST) -- The regulator overseeing England and Wales' barristers has failed to keep consumers and the public in mind, raising concerns about its decision-making process and leadership, a legal industry watchdog said in a report on Thursday. A review of the Bar Standards Board has revealed that the organization did not follow its own policies and procedures or gather sufficient information when making key regulatory decisions, the Legal Services Board said. The Legal Services Board took the barristers' regulator to task over its decision to withdraw funding from the consumer website Legal Choices, which provides public information on getting legal representation. The organization,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS