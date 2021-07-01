Boscov's Loses Bid For Virus Loss Coverage

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has rejected claims that Boscov's Department Store Inc. is entitled to insurance coverage for financial losses that occurred after its locations were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge John Gallagher said in a decision docketed on Wednesday that Boscov's had not alleged it suffered any palpable physical damage to any of its stores as required to trigger coverage under the regional retailer's policy with American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., or AGLIC. "Though Boscov's business has undoubtedly been impacted by the pandemic, its alleged losses bear no causal connection to the physical condition of...

