Consumer Contract Terms Offer Cos. Arbitration Alternatives

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Common wisdom maintains that companies should include arbitration agreements in consumer contracts, to help manage litigation risk. But the arbitration landscape has been recently changing — and companies are beginning to reconsider the benefits of arbitration, when compared to the potential downsides. Perhaps the biggest reaction to this shift in the arbitration arena is Amazon.com Inc.'s recent decision to remove its arbitration requirement from its terms of service agreement. As reported in the Wall Street Journal last month,[1] Amazon's terms of service no longer requires arbitration of disputes But arbitration clauses are not the only contract terms potentially available to companies...

