Chanel Settles Suit Against Online Retailer Over Logo Use

Law360, London (July 5, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- Chanel has settled a trademark infringement suit against an online fashion retailer in England that used the luxury brand's signature logo on its platform to sell the French company's goods. The two companies reached a settlement agreement on June 21, according to an order from retired High Court Judge Anthony Mann. Specific details of the deal are not disclosed in the Tomlin order, which stays an action by consent from both sides. All further proceedings in the claim are on hold, "except for the purpose of carrying the terms of the settlement agreement into effect," the order, dated June 30, states....

