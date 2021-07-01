8th Circ. Won't Undo 5-Year Fed. Sentence For Growing Pot

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel affirmed Thursday a five-year federal prison sentence for a man convicted of growing marijuana in Oregon, where the drug is legal, with intent to distribute in Iowa, writing in a published opinion that his prosecution "does not offend principles of federalism." Where there is a conflict between federal and state law with respect to marijuana, the Supremacy Clause in Article VI of the U.S. Constitution unambiguously provides that federal law prevails, wrote U.S. Circuit Judge James B. Loken — joined by his colleagues, U.S. Circuit Judges L. Steven Grasz and Jonathan A. Kobes — in an opinion...

